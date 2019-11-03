Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.80.

APTO has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of APTO traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.15. 172,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,251. The company has a quick ratio of 11.27, a current ratio of 11.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.27. Aptose Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $112.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.70.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new stake in Aptose Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Aptose Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Aptose Biosciences by 8.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 92,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in Aptose Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Aptose Biosciences by 4.1% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 228,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

