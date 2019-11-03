AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $701.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.93 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 8.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. AptarGroup updated its Q4 guidance to $0.74-0.80 EPS.
Shares of ATR stock opened at $110.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.13. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.72. AptarGroup has a fifty-two week low of $88.26 and a fifty-two week high of $126.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.11.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.00%.
In other AptarGroup news, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 5,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.65, for a total value of $682,118.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,288.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
About AptarGroup
AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.
Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?
Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.