Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,567 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,756 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $6,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Applied Materials by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,351,337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,273,259,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230,052 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Applied Materials by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,611,081 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,150,193,000 after purchasing an additional 10,735,173 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers raised its position in Applied Materials by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 15,880,737 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $713,204,000 after purchasing an additional 364,769 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 2,914.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,359,951 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $510,176,000 after purchasing an additional 10,983,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,459,335 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $379,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,005 shares in the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $55.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.65. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.79 and a fifty-two week high of $57.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.51.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 19.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.88%.

In related news, SVP Steve G. Ghanayem sold 25,727 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total value of $1,340,891.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 25,218 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total value of $1,297,213.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,945 shares of company stock worth $2,776,105. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMAT. DA Davidson lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Applied Materials from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.23.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

