Applegreen (LON:APGN) Given New GBX 630 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Applegreen (LON:APGN) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 630 ($8.23) in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of Applegreen in a report on Friday, September 20th.

Get Applegreen alerts:

APGN stock remained flat at $GBX 479.50 ($6.27) during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 3,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,685. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 489.35 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 475.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.45 million and a PE ratio of 19.81. Applegreen has a 52-week low of GBX 421 ($5.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 558 ($7.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 984.04, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were issued a €0.01 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.12%. Applegreen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.04%.

Applegreen Company Profile

Applegreen plc operates as a petrol forecourt retailer in Ireland and the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Retail Ireland, Retail UK, and Retail USA. It sells fuel, food, and other groceries through its aCafe and Bakewell brands, as well as other international brands, such as Burger King, Subway, Costa Coffee, Greggs, Lavazza, Chopstix, Freshii, and 7-Eleven.

Featured Story: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Applegreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applegreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.