Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a price target on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AAPL. Bank of America raised their price target on Apple from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $150.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Apple from $209.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Apple from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a buy rating and set a $265.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $238.78.

Apple stock traded up $7.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $255.82. 37,737,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,016,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.58. The firm has a market cap of $1,124.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.25. Apple has a twelve month low of $142.00 and a twelve month high of $255.93.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.86 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. Apple’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total transaction of $54,668,037.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 12,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total value of $2,915,904.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,531,958.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 428,264 shares of company stock valued at $90,909,405. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 17.9% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,318 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Apple by 25.4% in the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2,245.0% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 64.2% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 565 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Belvedere Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth about $119,000. 58.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

