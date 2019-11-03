Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Raised to $236.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price increased by Barclays from $224.00 to $236.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $248.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Apple to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. New Street Research set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Macquarie set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $238.78.

AAPL traded up $7.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $255.82. 37,737,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,016,608. Apple has a one year low of $142.00 and a one year high of $255.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,124.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.58.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The firm had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.69, for a total value of $3,529,575.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,150,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,101,423.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total transaction of $54,668,037.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 428,264 shares of company stock worth $90,909,405 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Avondale Wealth Management increased its stake in Apple by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 2,245.0% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 565 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Apple by 339.1% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 764 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 58.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

