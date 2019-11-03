Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given New $250.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price hoisted by Loop Capital to $250.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AAPL. Bank of America increased their target price on Apple from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Apple to $280.00 and gave the stock an average rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $285.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut Apple from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Macquarie set a $210.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $238.78.

NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $7.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $255.82. 37,737,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,016,608. The company’s 50 day moving average is $230.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1,124.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Apple has a twelve month low of $142.00 and a twelve month high of $255.93.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.86 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total transaction of $54,668,037.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,932 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.26, for a total value of $917,178.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,607,132.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 428,264 shares of company stock valued at $90,909,405 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Monument Capital Management grew its holdings in Apple by 2.2% during the second quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 2,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 66.8% during the second quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 18,789 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 7,523 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its holdings in Apple by 3.3% during the second quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 131,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $25,932,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in Apple by 0.4% during the second quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 621,074 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $122,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in Apple by 4.8% during the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 20,618 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

