Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Northwest Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,824 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 2.4% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Apple by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY lifted its position in Apple by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 4,412 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America lifted its position in Apple by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 12,970 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,567,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management lifted its position in Apple by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 2,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 58.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Cascend Securities boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $209.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, HSBC set a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.78.

Shares of AAPL opened at $255.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.58. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.00 and a 52 week high of $255.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $1,124.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.86 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total value of $54,668,037.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.69, for a total transaction of $3,529,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,150,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,101,423.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 428,264 shares of company stock valued at $90,909,405. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.