Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Cubic Asset Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Cubic Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,495 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 2.0% of Cubic Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,824 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 14,224 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 33,011 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,393,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Winthrop Partners WNY LLC grew its stake in Apple by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 12,151 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. 58.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total transaction of $54,668,037.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.26, for a total value of $917,178.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,607,132.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 428,264 shares of company stock valued at $90,909,405. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Cascend Securities lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Apple from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. New Street Research set a $155.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $223.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Apple from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.78.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $255.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,124.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.58. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.00 and a 52 week high of $255.93.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The business had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

