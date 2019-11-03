Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $42.74

Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $42.74 and last traded at $42.25, with a volume of 35572 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.16.

APO has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target (up previously from $49.00) on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.91.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.95, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.69 and a 200-day moving average of $35.31.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $401.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $159,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 46.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APO. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $938,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,551,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 953.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 92,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 83,470 shares in the last quarter. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO)

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

