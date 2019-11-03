Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC raised its position in Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) by 3.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 100.0% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the second quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

APO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.91.

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $159,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 46.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of APO stock traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,370,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,610. Apollo Global Management LLC has a 12 month low of $22.63 and a 12 month high of $43.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.95, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.69 and its 200 day moving average is $35.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $401.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

