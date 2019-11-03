Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on Antero Resources from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Guggenheim set a $7.00 price target on Antero Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Antero Resources from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.28.

NYSE AR traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.67. 13,209,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,808,723. The stock has a market cap of $760.68 million, a P/E ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.96. Antero Resources has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $17.28.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.92 million. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 20.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Antero Resources will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Antero Resources by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in Antero Resources by 116.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 13,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Antero Resources by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,640 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Antero Resources by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 17,235 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,647 shares during the period. 94.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

