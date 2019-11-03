Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AM. Barclays set a $8.00 target price on shares of Antero Midstream and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group cut shares of Antero Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

Shares of NYSE AM traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.69. The company had a trading volume of 6,761,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,374,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.93. Antero Midstream has a 12 month low of $6.34 and a 12 month high of $15.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.29.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.19. Antero Midstream had a negative net margin of 32.31% and a positive return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $243.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.56 million. The business’s revenue was up 544.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Antero Midstream will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 2,855,848 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $19,448,324.88. Also, insider K. Phil Yoo sold 15,000 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total transaction of $104,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 301,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,104,626.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 54.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

