ANGLE’s (AGL) “Corporate” Rating Reiterated at FinnCap

FinnCap reaffirmed their corporate rating on shares of ANGLE (LON:AGL) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

AGL opened at GBX 71 ($0.93) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 79.09 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 71.59. ANGLE has a twelve month low of GBX 38 ($0.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 85 ($1.11).

Get ANGLE alerts:

ANGLE Company Profile

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products. It develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests rare circulating tumor cells in cancer patient blood; and Ziplex multiplex analysis system that is used with the ovarian cancer clinical application and others.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for ANGLE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANGLE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.