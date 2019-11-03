ANGLE’s (AGL) “Corporate” Rating Reiterated at FinnCap

FinnCap reaffirmed their corporate rating on shares of ANGLE (LON:AGL) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
AGL opened at GBX 71 ($0.93) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 79.09 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 71.59. ANGLE has a twelve month low of GBX 38 ($0.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 85 ($1.11).
ANGLE Company Profile
