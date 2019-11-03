AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $42.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AnaptysBio, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It involved in the discovery and development of therapeutic antibodies for inflammation and immuno-oncology primarily in the Unites states. AnaptysBio, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ANAB. ValuEngine upgraded AnaptysBio from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $140.00 price target on AnaptysBio and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on AnaptysBio from $75.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AnaptysBio currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $95.25.

ANAB stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.66. The stock had a trading volume of 226,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,748. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 1.50. AnaptysBio has a 1-year low of $29.43 and a 1-year high of $87.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.75.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.00 million during the quarter. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AnaptysBio will post -4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor program for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

