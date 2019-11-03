Analyzing Bellatrix Exploration (OTCMKTS:BXEFF) and Brigham Minerals (OTCMKTS:MNRL)

Bellatrix Exploration (OTCMKTS:BXEFF) and Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Bellatrix Exploration and Brigham Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bellatrix Exploration -52.97% -16.31% -8.92% Brigham Minerals N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Bellatrix Exploration and Brigham Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bellatrix Exploration 0 0 0 0 N/A Brigham Minerals 0 0 10 1 3.09

Brigham Minerals has a consensus target price of $25.36, suggesting a potential upside of 31.90%. Given Brigham Minerals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Brigham Minerals is more favorable than Bellatrix Exploration.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bellatrix Exploration and Brigham Minerals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bellatrix Exploration $176.47 million 0.06 -$112.90 million N/A N/A Brigham Minerals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Brigham Minerals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bellatrix Exploration.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.0% of Brigham Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Brigham Minerals pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. Bellatrix Exploration does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Brigham Minerals beats Bellatrix Exploration on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bellatrix Exploration

Bellatrix Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing its two core resource plays, the Cardium and the Spirit River in Western Canada. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc. owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral and royalty interests in approximately 48,100 net mineral acres; and owned mineral and royalty interests in 3,355 gross productive horizontal wells, which consisted of 3,064 oil wells and 291 natural gas wells. The company also had proved undeveloped reserves of 6,923 thousand barrels of oil; 30,062 million cubic feet of natural gas; and 3,220 million barrels of natural gas liquids for a total of 15,153 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. Brigham Minerals, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Austin, Texas.

