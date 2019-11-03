Analysts Set VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) PT at $173.00

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $173.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VMW shares. Nomura set a $114.00 target price on shares of VMware and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of VMware from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of VMware from $212.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

In other VMware news, CAO P. Kevan Krysler sold 1,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $230,405.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $412,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,809,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,397 shares of company stock worth $11,796,806. 28.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in VMware by 2.8% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,357 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in VMware by 3.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,336 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in VMware by 1.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,676 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. increased its holdings in VMware by 2.5% during the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 3,125 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its holdings in VMware by 0.3% during the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 27,083 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 17.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VMW traded up $4.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $163.06. The stock had a trading volume of 822,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,517. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.99 and its 200-day moving average is $168.31. The company has a market cap of $64.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92. VMware has a 52 week low of $128.69 and a 52 week high of $206.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. VMware had a net margin of 66.00% and a return on equity of 47.55%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that VMware will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

