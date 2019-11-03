Analysts Set Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Price Target at $34.00

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine cut Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Stoneridge in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 279.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000.

SRI stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.91. The company had a trading volume of 457,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,424. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.69. Stoneridge has a fifty-two week low of $21.91 and a fifty-two week high of $34.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $845.54 million, a PE ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Stoneridge had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $203.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Stoneridge’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Stoneridge will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment offers sensors, switches, valves, and actuators that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle.

