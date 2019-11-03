Analysts Set $25.50 Price Target for Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF)

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $25.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.32 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Jefferies Financial Group an industry rank of 156 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEF. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 332.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 185.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JEF traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.10. 1,017,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,799,241. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Jefferies Financial Group has a twelve month low of $16.20 and a twelve month high of $22.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.78 and a 200 day moving average of $19.30.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $857.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. The company’s revenue was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 64.20%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

