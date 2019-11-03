Analysts Offer Predictions for First Foundation Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) – B. Riley lowered their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for First Foundation in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 29th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.32. B. Riley also issued estimates for First Foundation’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. First Foundation had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $57.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.83 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FFWM. Zacks Investment Research cut First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of First Foundation stock opened at $16.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.10. First Foundation has a one year low of $11.79 and a one year high of $16.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.26. The company has a market cap of $714.64 million, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in First Foundation by 6.2% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,439,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,348,000 after purchasing an additional 83,991 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in First Foundation in the second quarter valued at $374,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Foundation by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,884,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,331,000 after purchasing an additional 25,392 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Foundation in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Context BH Capital Management LP grew its holdings in First Foundation by 34.1% in the second quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 332,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 84,671 shares during the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO John Michel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $78,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

