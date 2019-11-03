Analysts Expect Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $69.73 Million

Equities analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) will post sales of $69.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Smartsheet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $69.45 million and the highest is $70.50 million. Smartsheet reported sales of $46.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 48.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smartsheet will report full-year sales of $266.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $263.70 million to $269.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $366.20 million, with estimates ranging from $338.94 million to $383.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Smartsheet.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $64.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.55 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.74% and a negative net margin of 30.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SMAR. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Smartsheet in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Smartsheet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.62.

Smartsheet stock opened at $39.87 on Friday. Smartsheet has a 12 month low of $20.34 and a 12 month high of $55.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.31 and a beta of 1.94.

In related news, insider Kara Hamilton sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total transaction of $387,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul Porrini sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.53, for a total value of $830,600.00. Insiders have sold a total of 829,872 shares of company stock valued at $34,532,955 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Smartsheet by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Smartsheet by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter valued at $958,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,191,000. 73.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

