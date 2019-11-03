Analysts Expect Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $511.21 Million

Analysts expect Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to announce sales of $511.21 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $559.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $487.90 million. Patterson-UTI Energy posted sales of $795.94 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 35.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will report full-year sales of $2.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Patterson-UTI Energy.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $598.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PTEN. Wolfe Research set a $11.00 target price on Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities set a $16.00 target price on Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $8.93 on Friday. Patterson-UTI Energy has a fifty-two week low of $7.67 and a fifty-two week high of $17.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.26 and a beta of 1.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.06%.

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, Director Curtis W. Huff purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.08 per share, with a total value of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 162,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,561.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janeen S. Judah sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $45,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,558.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,154,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $82,345,000 after buying an additional 166,931 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 7.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,728,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,440,000 after buying an additional 478,869 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 84.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,474,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,527,000 after buying an additional 2,960,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 12.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,640,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,409,000 after buying an additional 498,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 17.5% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,573,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,148,000 after buying an additional 531,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

