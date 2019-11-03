Analysts Expect Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.79 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) to post sales of $1.79 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Oshkosh’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.79 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.78 billion. Oshkosh posted sales of $1.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Oshkosh will report full-year sales of $8.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.05 billion to $8.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.25 billion to $8.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Oshkosh.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share.

OSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Oshkosh from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Oshkosh by 70.6% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its stake in Oshkosh by 255.9% in the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the second quarter valued at $54,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $87.32 on Friday. Oshkosh has a twelve month low of $56.47 and a twelve month high of $89.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 13.00%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

