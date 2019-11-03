Analysts Anticipate Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) to Post $0.06 EPS

Analysts expect Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Wisdom Tree Investments’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.06. Wisdom Tree Investments also posted earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wisdom Tree Investments will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.22. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Wisdom Tree Investments.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $67.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.88 million. Wisdom Tree Investments had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 1.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WETF. BidaskClub raised Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Wisdom Tree Investments from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wisdom Tree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.10.

Shares of NASDAQ WETF opened at $5.25 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.94. The stock has a market cap of $804.97 million, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.60. Wisdom Tree Investments has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $8.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. Wisdom Tree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.50%.

In other Wisdom Tree Investments news, President R Jarrett Lilien bought 18,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.28 per share, for a total transaction of $100,003.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeremy Schwartz bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $47,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 18.8% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 13,732 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Wisdom Tree Investments by 13.1% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 19,574 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Wisdom Tree Investments by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 51,465 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Wisdom Tree Investments in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Wisdom Tree Investments by 10.6% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 47,108 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

Wisdom Tree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

