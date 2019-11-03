Analysts Anticipate QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $120.01 Million

Equities analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) will report sales of $120.01 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for QTS Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $118.59 million to $121.39 million. QTS Realty Trust posted sales of $112.21 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $473.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $471.64 million to $477.52 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $527.55 million, with estimates ranging from $521.00 million to $535.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover QTS Realty Trust.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QTS. ValuEngine cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Guggenheim set a $54.00 target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. QTS Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.11.

Shares of QTS opened at $53.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.65 and its 200-day moving average is $47.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. QTS Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $34.27 and a 12-month high of $55.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.69%.

In other news, Director Wayne M. Rehberger bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.50 per share, with a total value of $50,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,593. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 6.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $3,686,000. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 6.0% during the second quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 427,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,428,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 65.2% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 97,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,507,000 after purchasing an additional 38,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 71.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

