Analysts Anticipate Marine Products Corp. (NYSE:MPX) to Post $0.12 Earnings Per Share

Marine Products Corp. (NYSE:MPX) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. Marine Products’ rating score has declined by 20% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price target of $14.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.12 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Marine Products an industry rank of 161 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several analysts have recently commented on MPX shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Marine Products from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marine Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marine Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Marine Products by 16.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marine Products by 54.8% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 18,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 6,680 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Marine Products by 11.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marine Products during the first quarter worth approximately $884,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Marine Products by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 120,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

MPX traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $13.51. 31,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,701. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.09 and its 200 day moving average is $14.72. Marine Products has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $24.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.32 million, a P/E ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.56.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Marine Products had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The company had revenue of $72.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marine Products will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.83%.

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, deckboat, cruiser, jet boat, and sport fishing markets worldwide. The company provides Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi and SSX sportboats, Sunesta sportdecks, Signature cruisers, SunCoast sportdeck outboards, Vortex jet boats and the Surf Series, and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats, as well as H2O Sport, and Fish and Ski boats.

