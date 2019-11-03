AMS (OTCMKTS:AUKUF) Stock Price Down 4%

ams AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF) shares were down 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $44.20 and last traded at $44.20, approximately 3,459 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 272% from the average daily volume of 929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.05.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.55 and its 200-day moving average is $41.55.

AMS Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AUKUF)

ams AG designs, manufactures, and sells sensor and analog IC solutions worldwide. The company operates through Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry segments. It provides audio front-ends for personal media players and other mobile consumer devices, as well as standalone amplifiers and telephone integrated circuits (ICs); environmental sensors for appliance, automotive, building technology, consumer, and industrial applications; and light sensors products, including a portfolio of digital ambient light, digital color, proximity detection, light-to-digital, light-to-voltage, and light-to-frequency sensors, as well as linear sensor arrays for intelligent light sensing.

Recommended Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for AMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.