Amira Nature Foods (NYSE:ANFI) Shares Down 13.2%

Amira Nature Foods Ltd (NYSE:ANFI)’s stock price traded down 13.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.46, 742,344 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 74% from the average session volume of 427,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.80.

Amira Nature Foods Company Profile (NYSE:ANFI)

Amira Nature Foods Ltd. engages in processing, sourcing, and selling packaged Indian specialty rice. The company provides various types of basmati rice, other specialty rice and other food products, ready-to-eat snacks, edible oils, and organic products for retailers under the Amira brand; and non-basmati rice.

