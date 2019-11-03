Amgen, Inc. to Post FY2019 Earnings of $14.39 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Amgen in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $14.39 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $14.44. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q4 2019 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $3.96 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $4.03 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $3.73 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.74 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $15.47 EPS.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 79.47% and a net margin of 34.48%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.69 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up from $202.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Leerink Swann lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (up from $202.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $211.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.17.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $217.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $166.30 and a fifty-two week high of $219.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $199.66 and a 200-day moving average of $187.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.28%.

In other Amgen news, SVP Cynthia M. Patton sold 13,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.07, for a total transaction of $2,793,547.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,793,069.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.70, for a total transaction of $413,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,376,651.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,851 shares of company stock worth $3,671,900 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 11.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 28,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,579,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 9.1% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,869 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 28.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 354 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth $302,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.