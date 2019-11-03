Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Given a $53.00 Price Target by Piper Jaffray Companies Analysts

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) has been assigned a $53.00 price target by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price target suggests a potential upside of 22.09% from the company’s current price. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.25 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.53 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens set a $50.00 target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

Ameris Bancorp stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.41. 290,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,471. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.50. Ameris Bancorp has a 12 month low of $29.97 and a 12 month high of $45.25.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $225.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.84 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABCB. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 281.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 10,587 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 358,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,050,000 after buying an additional 58,756 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 31,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 5,132 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 967,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,914,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,510,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,351,000 after buying an additional 1,450,551 shares in the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

