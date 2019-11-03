AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.95% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Americold Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates temperature-controlled warehouses. The company operates primarily in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Argentina and Canada. Americold Realty Trust is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on COLD. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, August 15th. TheStreet raised shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.19.

Shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,692,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,750. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $40.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.67.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.23). AmeriCold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $438.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AmeriCold Realty Trust will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kelly Hefner Barrett purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.96 per share, with a total value of $209,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 203.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 606,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,660,000 after buying an additional 406,523 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 343.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,312,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,394,000 after buying an additional 2,565,789 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 256,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,309,000 after acquiring an additional 80,748 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 40,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 7,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 4,454.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,907,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843,918 shares in the last quarter.

AmeriCold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

