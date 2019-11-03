American States Water (AWR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $124.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.71 million. American States Water had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect American States Water to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get American States Water alerts:

Shares of American States Water stock opened at $94.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 54.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of -0.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.15. American States Water has a 1 year low of $60.01 and a 1 year high of $96.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AWR shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

In other news, Director Lloyd E. Ross sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.65, for a total value of $171,247.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,274,013.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Ronald Scanlon sold 1,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $100,256.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,059.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,160 shares of company stock worth $701,373. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

About American States Water

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Further Reading: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.