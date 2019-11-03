American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on American Renal Associates from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.25.

Shares of ARA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.35. 143,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,012. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.82. American Renal Associates has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $20.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.90 million, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in American Renal Associates by 28.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,196,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,904,000 after purchasing an additional 266,776 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in American Renal Associates by 12.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 763,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,323,000 after purchasing an additional 84,361 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in American Renal Associates by 38.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 638,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 177,100 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in American Renal Associates by 2.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 175,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in American Renal Associates by 29.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 23,760 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Renal Associates Company Profile

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc operates as a dialysis services provider in the United States. It operates dialysis clinics focusing on joint venture partnerships with physicians. The company offers kidney dialysis services to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease.

