American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on American Renal Associates from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.25.
Shares of ARA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.35. 143,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,012. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.82. American Renal Associates has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $20.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.90 million, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.02.
American Renal Associates Company Profile
American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc operates as a dialysis services provider in the United States. It operates dialysis clinics focusing on joint venture partnerships with physicians. The company offers kidney dialysis services to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease.
