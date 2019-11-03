American Renal Associates (ARA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:ARA opened at $8.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.90 million, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 2.08. American Renal Associates has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $20.97.

Get American Renal Associates alerts:

ARA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on American Renal Associates from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised American Renal Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. American Renal Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc operates as a dialysis services provider in the United States. It operates dialysis clinics focusing on joint venture partnerships with physicians. The company offers kidney dialysis services to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease.

Further Reading: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for American Renal Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Renal Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.