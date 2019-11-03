American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) Short Interest Update

American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 738,700 shares, a drop of 6.4% from the September 15th total of 789,100 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 339,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

In other American Financial Group news, SVP Michelle A. Gillis sold 5,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $613,830.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,536,190. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 3,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total transaction of $391,652.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,026 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,268.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 157,659 shares of company stock worth $16,533,319. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AFG opened at $105.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. American Financial Group has a one year low of $84.18 and a one year high of $109.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Financial Group will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. This is an increase from American Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 21.43%.

AFG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

