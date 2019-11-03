American Financial Advisors LLC Sells 3,621 Shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

American Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,621 shares during the quarter. Welltower accounts for approximately 2.5% of American Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $12,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 590.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WELL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Wood & Company reissued an “average” rating on shares of Welltower in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays cut shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Welltower has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.66.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $90.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Welltower Inc has a 1 year low of $64.43 and a 1 year high of $93.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.21.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.35%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

