American Financial Advisors LLC Has $911,000 Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

American Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,631 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 25,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 26,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,890,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Texas Money Management Ltd. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 9,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $307.95 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $235.46 and a 12-month high of $307.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.71.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

