American Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,899 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 141,842 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,194 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,913,000 after acquiring an additional 5,757 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 15,034 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 30,800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,745,642 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $777,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,457 shares in the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $47.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.38. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.25 and a 12-month high of $58.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The firm had revenue of $13.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.12%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.96.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $26,164.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Irving Tan sold 22,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.42, for a total transaction of $1,131,520.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 154,819 shares in the company, valued at $7,651,154.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 193,130 shares of company stock worth $9,359,179. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

