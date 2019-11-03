American Financial Advisors LLC Buys 4,006 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for about 1.0% of American Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $5,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MBB. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $108.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.09 and its 200-day moving average is $107.41. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $101.75 and a 1-year high of $108.53.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.