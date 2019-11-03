Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) Receives $18.63 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameresco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Shares of AMRC traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.69. The stock had a trading volume of 116,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,343. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.04 and its 200 day moving average is $14.83. Ameresco has a 12-month low of $13.11 and a 12-month high of $18.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $684.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.39.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Ameresco had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $198.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ameresco will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ameresco news, Director Jennifer L. Miller acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $56,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total value of $398,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,394,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,179,943.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 433,400 shares of company stock valued at $6,285,737 over the last 90 days. 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRC. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Ameresco by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 618,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,116,000 after buying an additional 79,146 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ameresco by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 123,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 10,989 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Ameresco by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 18,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 29,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

Recommended Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.