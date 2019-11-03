AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Companhia de Bebidas das Americas (AmBev), based in São Paulo, is engaged in producing, distributing and selling beer, carbonated soft drinks and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in many countries across the Americas. It maintains an agreement with PepsiCo International, Inc. to bottle, sell and distribute Pepsi products in Brazil and in other Latin American countries, including Lipton Ice Tea, Gatorade, H2OH!, Propel and Frutzzz. AmBev conducts its operations through three business units: Latin America North, Latin America South and Canada. Latin America North includes its operations in Brazil, where it operates two divisions: beer sales and carbonated soft drinks and non-alcoholic non-carbonated sales; and its operations in its Hispanic Latin America Operations, excluding Latin America South, operations. Latin America South includes its Quinsa operations in the countries of Argentina, Bolivia, Paraguay, Uruguay and Chile. Canada, represented by Labatt, includes domestic sales in Canada. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of AMBEV S A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AMBEV S A/S from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays cut shares of AMBEV S A/S from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of AMBEV S A/S from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, AMBEV S A/S presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.50.

ABEV traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.33. 17,402,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,148,764. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.58 and its 200 day moving average is $4.63. AMBEV S A/S has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $5.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 2.4% during the second quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 4,796,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,401,000 after purchasing an additional 113,100 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AMBEV S A/S during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in AMBEV S A/S by 1.4% during the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 250,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 3,367 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in AMBEV S A/S during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in AMBEV S A/S by 15.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,651,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,382,000 after buying an additional 351,897 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.41% of the company’s stock.

AMBEV S A/S Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

