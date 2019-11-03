Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by BB&T Securities LLC

BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,085 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $71,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.3% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,076 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 25.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,767 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,388,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 9.7% during the second quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 227 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% during the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,716 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,824,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, South Texas Money Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% during the second quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 24,766 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,898,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $1,791.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $882.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,307.00 and a 12 month high of $2,035.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,763.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,842.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $2,200.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Loop Capital set a $2,380.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Amazon.com to $2,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,189.97.

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,783.00, for a total value of $3,146,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,421,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,847.51, for a total value of $5,173,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,475,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,747 shares of company stock valued at $40,737,808. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

