AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) Downgraded by Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has $6.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $9.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMAG Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.36.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAG traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,538,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,507. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.60. The company has a market capitalization of $329.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.60. AMAG Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $19.44.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $84.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.25 million. AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 31.31% and a negative net margin of 64.33%. The company’s revenue was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AMAG Pharmaceuticals will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AMAG Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Camber Capital Management Lp purchased 385,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.87 per share, for a total transaction of $3,029,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 260,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,903,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMAG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $6,911,000. Camber Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% during the second quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,970,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 919,064 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,180,000 after acquiring an additional 236,984 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 319.7% during the second quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 266,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 203,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 66.8% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 447,715 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after acquiring an additional 179,310 shares during the period.

About AMAG Pharmaceuticals

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

