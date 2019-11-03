Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) Shares Sold by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC trimmed its stake in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,923 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATUS. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Altice USA during the second quarter valued at $242,954,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 62.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,439,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761,763 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the second quarter worth about $95,375,000. Senator Investment Group LP increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 50.0% in the second quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the second quarter worth about $47,290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Olsen sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $810,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 15,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total value of $396,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,369,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,549,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ATUS shares. UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on Altice USA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Altice USA from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Altice USA in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Altice USA from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Altice USA in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

ATUS traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $31.41. 5,262,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,405,325. Altice USA Inc has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $31.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 392.63 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.30.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Altice USA had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altice USA Inc will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

