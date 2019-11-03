Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Price Target Cut to $112.00

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Bank of America from $140.00 to $112.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Alteryx from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Alteryx from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Alteryx in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wedbush raised Alteryx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Alteryx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.41.

Shares of Alteryx stock traded up $7.78 on Friday, hitting $99.28. The stock had a trading volume of 4,502,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,022,340. Alteryx has a twelve month low of $47.07 and a twelve month high of $147.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -496.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.62 and a beta of 1.01.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $103.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alteryx will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alteryx news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 5,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total transaction of $828,696.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Rubin sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.56, for a total value of $1,411,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,372 shares of company stock worth $18,839,752 in the last three months. 19.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alteryx during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Alteryx by 360.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 23,468 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Alteryx by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,188,000 after acquiring an additional 47,646 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alteryx during the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Alteryx by 129.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

