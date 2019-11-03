Altagas’ (ALA) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Altagas (TSE:ALA) in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a C$19.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ALA. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Altagas from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Altagas from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. CIBC raised Altagas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised Altagas from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Altagas from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$21.20.

Get Altagas alerts:

Altagas stock opened at C$19.00 on Thursday. Altagas has a twelve month low of C$11.87 and a twelve month high of C$20.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$19.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$19.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01.

Altagas (TSE:ALA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$921.45 million. Equities analysts predict that Altagas will post 1.2100001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Altagas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.29%.

In other news, Director Allan Leslie Edgeworth sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.12, for a total value of C$764,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$36,251.52.

About Altagas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and 2 regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

Read More: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Altagas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altagas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.