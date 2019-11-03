Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Trading Up 0.7%

Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD)’s stock price was up 0.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.88 and last traded at $9.85, approximately 27,473 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 41,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.78.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.65 and its 200-day moving average is $9.50.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st were paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 253,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 6,751 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 200,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 36,325 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 69,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 15,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter.

About Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD)

Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

