Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Trading Up 0.7%

Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD)’s stock price was up 0.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.88 and last traded at $9.85, approximately 27,473 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 41,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.78.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.65 and its 200-day moving average is $9.50.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st were paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%.
About Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD)
Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
