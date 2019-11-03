Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ATEC. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Alphatec from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alphatec from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.00.

Shares of ATEC traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.71. The company had a trading volume of 598,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,705. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.44 and a 200-day moving average of $4.73. Alphatec has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $7.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market cap of $412.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 1.52.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 47.55% and a negative return on equity of 273.53%. The company had revenue of $29.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.85 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphatec will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $287,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 811,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,663,894. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.88, for a total transaction of $588,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 811,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,769,338.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Alphatec by 700.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,565,612 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,901 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alphatec by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 883,159 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 116,206 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphatec by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 353,512 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 77,101 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Alphatec by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 310,422 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 86,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Alphatec by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 276,787 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.83% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and promotion of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio and pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures.

