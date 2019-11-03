Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Texas Permanent School Fund’s 8th Largest Position

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,795 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,951 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.1% of Texas Permanent School Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $68,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the second quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 4,547 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,106 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 19.2% during the second quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 24,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the second quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,621,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.56% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,525.00 to $1,460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $1,360.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Macquarie set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,299.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,406.25.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $13.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,272.25. 1,439,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,334,964. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $977.66 and a fifty-two week high of $1,299.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $872.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,233.16 and its 200-day moving average is $1,179.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $33.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $13.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 49.05 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

