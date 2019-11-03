Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Holdings Decreased by Enterprise Financial Services Corp

Enterprise Financial Services Corp reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 476 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 11 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 48.5% in the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 643 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in Alphabet by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 34,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,853,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 3,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,179.44, for a total transaction of $1,887,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,482 shares in the company, valued at $52,463,850.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,195.00, for a total value of $65,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,484 shares of company stock valued at $4,182,930. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,360.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, October 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,460.27.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,273.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,233.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,177.46. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $970.11 and a fifty-two week high of $1,299.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The stock has a market cap of $873.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $40.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $13.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 49.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

